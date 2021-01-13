OXFORD, PA — Robert Edwin Brady, 89 of Ware Retirement Village, Oxford, PA, formerly of North East, MD, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at home.
Bob was born in Providence, RI, on April 14, 1931, the son of the late Edwin C. and Margaret (Stark) Brady, and was brought up in Padanaram, South Dartmouth, MA.
He graduated from St. John's Preparatory School, a Catholic boy's boarding school in Danvers, MA in 1950, and the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth in 1955 where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. From there, he went on to the RCA Institutes in New York for further education in electronics and broadcast engineering.
For 30 years, Bob worked as an Electronics and Mechanical Engineer at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD, first serving as a Soldier-Scientist then as a civilian, retiring in 1986. During his early years, he worked in the Electronics Engineering Branch of the Nuclear Defense Laboratory at the Proving Ground, participating in several nuclear weapons test programs both at Eniwetok Atoll in the Marshall Islands and at the Nevada Test Site, north of Las Vegas. He participated in Operations Hardtack, Dominic-II, Kiwi-TN, Diluted Waters, Pin Stripe, New Point and Minute Steak. During this time, he was promoted to the Chief of the Electronics Engineering Branch.
On his own time, while at the nuclear labs, he designed, built, financed and operated a college style radio station - WNDL - which was staffed by soldiers, WAC's and dependents. He also organized and ran record hops for the dependents both on and off the base.
Bob first met his future wife, Doris High at the nuclear labs, but lost track of her when she moved to a new job in a different area if the Proving Ground. He met her again in 1970 when he transferred to the same area. They were married on July 15, 1972.
He was a member of the Classic Yacht Club of America and a Life Member of the North East River Yacht Club, where he published the Club's Members' Manual for some 17 years. His big interest and joy was "Night Hawk", his 1966 classic 38' Chris Craft Cabin Cruiser, which he owned for 30 years. During those years, he, his wife Doris and their two Persian cats cruised extensively on the Chesapeake Bay. They also participated in many classic and wooden boat competitions, where they won some 28 awards, including several Best in Show Awards.
Bob was a member of the Church of the Sacred Heart on Oxford, PA.
In 2005, Bob and Doris moved from their home in North East, MD to the Ware Presbyterian Village in Oxford, PA.
Bob is survived by his wife of 48 years: Doris High Brady of Oxford, PA; eight nieces and nephews and fifteen great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother: William S. Brady; and his sister: Gwendolyn B. Stanley.
Interment will be private.
