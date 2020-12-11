CONOWINGO, MD — Robert “Fuzz” Donald Shires, Sr., age 86, of Conowingo, MD, passed away on December 7, 2020. He was born in New Bridge, MD on July 2, 1934 to the late William Herschel Shires and Grace Marie (Madron) Shires.
Fuzz proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was the owner of Shires Body Shop for over fifty years before retiring. Fuzz was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Shriners, Masons, and the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed playing shuffleboard, fishing, gardening, cooking and taking Sunday drives. Fuzz was a kind hearted person, who knew everyone and never met a stranger. He had a great sense of humor, always had a story or joke to tell, a saying for everything and a nickname for everyone. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. Fuzz will be dearly missed.
Fuzz is survived by his six children: Michelle Shires, Judi Marando (Steve), Celena Wallace, Robert Shires, Jr., Patricia Shires, and Irish Shires; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, Fuzz is preceded in death by his brothers Fay and Ray Shires and sister Nancy Runkles.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Brookview Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
