Robert Daryle Ebersole

COLORA — Robert “Bob” Daryle Ebersole, age 85, of Colora, MD, passed away on Sunday, March 29,2020. He was born in Lancaster, PA on September 13, 1934 to the late Leroy and Mary Ella (Steif) Ebersole.
Bob was a proud member of the U.S. Army, who served his country with great pride. He had a love for animals. Bob enjoyed taking trips to Walmart and shopping for hours. He collected black walnuts, which was an all-day event while he shelled them. Bob liked watching the History channel, Pawn Stars, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his long-time companion, Virginia “Jane” Johnson; two daughters: Bonnie Osborne and her husband, Pete of Colora, MD; and Wanda Hemler and her husband, Mark of Aberdeen, MD; four grandchildren: Andy Osborne and his girlfriend, Ashley Hammer; Kristin Osborne, Megan Hemler, and Katie Peters and her husband, Steven; sister, Shirley Nuse; sister-in-law, Louise Bartsch and beloved dog, Reggie.
In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Ebersole; son, Leroy Clayton Ebersole; brothers: Lemoyne Ebersole, and John Wilbur Bartsch; and sister, Faye Fronheiser.
Services will be held at a later date. To send online condolences and to check for updated service information, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
