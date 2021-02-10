ENGLEWOOD — Robert Charles Sparrow, Sr., age 77 passed Friday, January 22, 2021 in Englewood, FL after loosing the battle to COVID-19.
Robert, best known as Bob, was born October 30, 1943 in Baltimore, MD and leaves behind daughters Lisa Hatfield and Kimberly Justice and son Robert Sparrow, Jr. Grandchildren Ronnie and Shane Hatfield, Lauren Fisher and Brittany Day and Great grandchildren Liam and Lawson Fisher, Emilia and Sadie Day, Avery Hatfield and Riley Hatfield survive him.
Bob moved his family in the early 70’s to Elkton, MD where he owned a successful Distributing Company for many years. His love for people and working, he would go on enjoying the field of different jobs, leaving a compelling impression on those he met and worked with. Those who knew him best, will always remember Bob as incredibly hardworking, who lived life to the fullest, enjoyed playing cards, delighted in fine food, cherished cars, especially Corvettes but undeniably was a father who loved his family most of all.
Spending the last 10 year in Florida, instead of retiring and relaxing in the Sunshine State, Bob worked to the very end touching the lives of so many. Surviving family members and treasured friends will undoubtedly miss this amazing man whose life was taken too soon. Our grief will be uniquely different but our continued love in his memory will be the same.
At at later date, a celebration of Bob’s life will be remembered as he is joined with family that have preceded him in death in Glen Burnie, MD
