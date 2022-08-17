ELKTON, MD — Robert Charles Loynds, 79, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022. Born in Upland, PA on November 1, 1942, he was the son of the late Robert and Sarah Pass Loynds.
Mr. Loynds retired after many years of working as a Master Electrician in the commercial construction industry. He loved being with his family and went out of his way to put others before himself. He was a member of Elkton United Methodist Church, Elkton, MD, and a life member of the North East Fire Company, North East, MD. Mr. Loynds loved working outside in his yard, kayaking, fishing, eating crabs, and taking care of his beloved dog, Penny.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Mary Ann Conway Loynds; daughter, Julie Tank (Keith), their two children, Lauren and Aaron, Elkton, MD; son, Robert Loynds, Jr. (Megan), their three children, Hannah, Conor, and Elizabeth, Fallston, MD; and sisters, Irene Scheffler, North Umberland, PA, and Roberta Hammond, Fair Hill, MD.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Patrick Loynds, and sister, Ruth White.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment in Elkton Cemetery will be private for family members.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North East Fire Company, P.O. Box 770, North East, MD 21901.
