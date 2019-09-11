ARDEN, NC — On Saturday, September 7, 2019, Robert Cecil Saunders Rhudy Jr. (Bob) died of complications due to pancreatic cancer at the age of 83.
Bob was born in Elkton, Maryland on February 19, 1936 to Robert and Daphne Rhudy, and was the oldest of seven children. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Connie; his children, Daphne, Robert and Becky; his grandchildren, Cicely, Wesley, and James; and siblings Lon, George, Phil, and Nancy. He was a member Malvern Hills Presbyterian Church in Asheville, North Carolina.
Known for his work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit, Bob and Connie owned several businesses, including a flower and Hallmark store, a wholesale and retail bait and tackle shop, and the Snowbird Mountain Lodge in Robbinsville, North Carolina.
Bob discovered and fell in love with bicycling in his forties. After a nearly fatal accident in which he was struck from behind by a car while cycling, Bob chose to retire, and he and Connie sold the lodge. He went on to ride his bike across the entire United States four different times, completed many notable century and double century rides, and competed in the Senior Games. Bob loved adventure, travel, and meeting new people. He hiked to Everest Base Camp at the age of 68.
Bob lived by the mantra "no whining," and his friends knew him to be a man committed to discipline and hard work. He truly appreciated life and his good fortune. Any inquiry about his health or state of mind was answered sincerely with a "Never better" or "10 out of 10." He loved corny jokes and remembering the birthdays of virtually everyone in his family and wide circle of friends. He will be missed.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to MemoryCare, 100 Far Horizons Lane, Asheville, NC 28803. Online condolences may be offered at www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.