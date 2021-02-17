ELKTON, MD — Robert C. Sheffler III of Elkton, MD, age 43, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021. Robert was born on November 14, 1977 in Elkton, MD to Robert C. Sheffler, Jr. and Clara (Poore) Scott.
Robert loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a Ravens football fan. Robert also loved hunting deer and his dog, Titan.
Robert is survived by his wife, Yvette; daughters: Keyara Sheffler of Elkton, MD, Lakeysha Garnett of Elkton, MD, Jakara Garnett of Elkton, MD; mother, Clara Scott and her husband Robert of Elkton, MD; father, Robert C. Sheffler, Jr. of Elkton, MD; sister, Cathy Webster and her husband, Rudolph of Elkton, MD; 3 grandchildren: Zaniyah, Giavonna and Autumn; 3 nieces: Jessica, Megan, Destinee and nephew, Rudy. Robert is preceded in death by his sister, Marchal Sheffler.
A celebration of Robert’s life will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921 where family and friends may start visiting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held immediately after at Bethel Cemetery in Chesapeake City, MD. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
