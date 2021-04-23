ELKTON, MD — Robert Calvert Oakes, age 64, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021. Born in Wilmington, DE, on July 15, 1956, he was the son of Robert and Marie Poole Oakes.
Mr. Oakes worked in an automotive body shop where he did collision repair and painting He loved fishing, crabbing, boating, and being out on the water.
In addition to his father, survivors include his beloved wife of 30 years, Deborah Saunders Oakes, his sons, Robert Oakes, Kenly, NC, Michael Oakes, Wilmington, DE; Karl Kapser, Middletown, DE; siblings, Nancy Oakes, Jeff Oakes, Kevin Oakes, all of Newark, DE, 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother and son Alan Oakes.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service and interment will be private.
Contributions may be made to the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.