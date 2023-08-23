ELKTON — Robert "Rob" Brian Jordan, 60 of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
Born in Wilmington, DE on December 18, 1962, he was the son of the late Thomas Freidrich and Carla Nelle Jordan.
Rob was a Project Manager for Leon N. Weiner & Associates since 2015.
Rob loved being outdoors and active. He enjoyed going to the gym, taking his boat and jet skis out on the Chesapeake, riding his motorcycle, mountain biking, horses, scuba diving, skiing and tinkering in his garage and workshop. He loved designing, creating and building things. He was mechanically gifted and could figure out and fix anything - especially if it had a motor. Rob was a "fixer" and he was always there to help others and very much enjoyed doing so. Rob loved his family and friends, and will be greatly missed by all of them.
Rob is survived by his siblings: Kristen LaDow of West Grove, PA (sister), Michael Jordan of the Philippines (brother); brother-in-law: Richard LaDow; niece: Katie LaDow; nephews: Kevin LaDow, Paulo and Mikey Jordan; and stepchildren: Maddie and Robby Wheatcraft.
In lieu of flowers, please send donation to Maui Fire Relief Fund through United Way Maui Maui Fire and Disaster Relief Donation Page (mauiunitedway.org) in memory of Rob Jordan.
