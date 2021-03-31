RISING SUN — Robert “Bob” Clifford England of Calvert, Md., passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021. He was born at home in Calvert, Md., on April 11, 1929, to the late George William England and Lillian Anna England.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021, at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made payable to “Amedisys Hospice Foundation” and send in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences and read the full obituary, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
