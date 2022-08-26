ELKTON — Robert Bernard Clark, 86, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at his home near Elkton.
Born in Fareham, Hampshire, England on September 27, 1935 he and his family moved to the nearby village of Titchfield with his parents and siblings. He was the son of the late William Howard Henry Clark and Elsie (Shinn) Clark. After his father died, he arrived in New York on the Queen Mary in April 1952 with his mother and brother. They joined his sister in Arkansas who was a 1945 war-bride.
Robert served in the U.S. Air Force (1955-1959) during the Korean War in the South Pacific on Eniwetok Island during the atomic bomb testing. Discharged from Dover Air Force Base, he moved to Salisbury and began his career in the newspaper trade, starting as an apprentice printer at the Salisbury Times. It was there he met his future wife who was also working there as a reporter. They were the last couple married in 1962 at the old Asbury Methodist Church. The couple moved from Salisbury to Washington, DC in 1964 where he finished his apprenticeship at Merkle Press. In 1968 they moved to Cecil County buying a small farm near Calvert and he went to the Wilmington News Journal. He worked there until 1984 when he changed his career to long-haul truck driving and retired in 2000.
The family lived on the farm for 35 years where they boarded horses along with their own and In the 1970s added Pony of America (POA) stock. For several years they traveled the East Coast showing the ponies and breeding them as well. He also enjoyed fox hunting with the Lewisville Hunt Club.
He attended St. Mary Annes Episcopal church in North East until he and his wife returned to Salisbury in 2005 where he was a member of St. Peters Episcopal Church. After 15 years they returned to Cecil County in 2017. He was also a member of AF & AM Union #48, Elkton, MD; as well as Wicomico Lodge #91 AF & AM, Salisbury, MD. He was an avid Ravens fan as well as a fan of the English Premier League soccer team from Southhampton.
Survivors include his beloved wife of nearly 60 years: Dorothy "Dot" (Aldrich) Clark; two sons: Roger N. Clark (Sara) of Port Deposit, MD and Michael E. Clark of Newark, DE; five grandchildren: Kayleigh Nesbitt, Brielle, Jenna, Austin and Tyler Clark; and one great granddaughter: Abriana Clark.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, August 31 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Service will begin with a short Masonic service at 7:00 pm.
Private interment will be in Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary Anne's Church, North East, MD, in care of the funeral home.
