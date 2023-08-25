NORTH EAST — Robert "Bob" Wayne Baldwin, age 77, of North East, MD passed away on Tuesday August 22, 2023. He was born on January 13, 1946, in St. Albanis, WV to the late James Elmore Baldwin and Ruth Elizabeth Baldwin (Smith).
As a child, Bob grew up in a Baptist household. Later in life, he honored his country by serving in the United States Navy for six years. Bob adored his family and cherished the moments spent together. He often liked to sit on his porch and enjoy the outdoors, cook for his family, and watch the Baltimore Orioles. But of all things, Bob loved to watch his grandson, Joseph play baseball and his LSU Tigers. Bob and his wife, Doris, traveled to Tennessee every year to go "glamping" as Doris would call it.
Bob is survived by his children: Robin Baldwin, Randall Brooks (Korina), Carl Baldwin, Bobby Wayne Baldwin, Eddie Baldwin, Brenda Dangerfield (Shawn), Valerie Brooks (Charlie), and Diana Hutton (Michael); grandchildren: Joseph Wayne Quigley (Katheryn), Riley Jean Riggi, Christopher, Randall, Brett, Christina (Justin), Tia (Matt), Hayes (Angel), Lauren, Mallory, Ryan (Arielle), Amanda, and Katie (Darren); great-grandchildren: Kendra Lee, Wade, Kloe, Willow, Kenndahl, Brianna, Olivia, Aubrey, Amaya, Elliott; and siblings: James Baldwin (Janette), Ruth Ann Cavender, and Linda Pauley. In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris Baldwin.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 11:00AM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921 where friends and family may attend the visitation beginning at 10:00AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made payable to the "National Kidney Foundation" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A. To make online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
