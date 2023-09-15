ELKTON — Robert B. Yates Sr. (Bobby) age 75, of Elkton, MD., passed away Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, with his daughter by his side. Born in Herndon, West Virginia, on March 24, 1948, he was the son of the late Floyd E. Yates & Lillian O. Thomas.
A carpenter by trade, Mr. Yates worked at Schult Mobile Homes for many years before retiring and continuing to work in the carpentry field.
Mr. Yates enjoyed tinkering on his old Ford car & driving his Chevy pick-up; while passing the time watching his favorite tv show Gunsmoke.
He is survived by his loving companion of 27 years, Virginia Williams-Lloyd (Ginger) Elkton, MD.; His daughter Tracy Yates-Jones, Son in law Clifford L. Jones Jr., only grandson Clifford M. Jones (Max), favorite grand dog Jack, all of Port Deposit, MD.; sibling Trish Creswell of West Virginia; and also, many nieces & nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles Jr.; Sherman, Shirley, Diane, Brenda, Eddie; and also, his two sons Robert B. Yates Jr.; and Travis Yates.
Also waiting for him at the rainbow bridge is his best friend Baby.
A Celebration of Bobby's Life will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 12:00 PM at R. T. Foard Funeral Home - 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD. The family will begin receiving friends at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park
