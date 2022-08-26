ELKTON — Robert (Bobby) Andrew Johnson, 60 of Elkton, MD, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
Bobby was born in Fort Atkinson, WI to Genevieve Stannard Johnson and William Francis Johnson on November 6, 1961.
Bobby lived in Wisconsin, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and Maryland. He worked several years with the Thoroughbred horse sales. He also worked many years for Gore in Elkton. He was passionate about cycling and his Harley and is now riding free.
He is survived by his sisters: Judith Johnson Terrell (Dan) of Lexington, KY and Claudia Johnson Fisher (Ed) of Danville, KY; brother-in-law: Don Simandl of Lexington, KY; and special friend: Pam Leonard of Elkton, MD. He is also survived by his nieces & nephews: Andrew Greathouse (Qiuling), Molly Greathouse (Brian Golby), Chelsea Fisher, Bo Fisher (Maddie), Cece Simandl Cornett (Alex), Anthony Simandl (Kayla), Tessa Johnson Williams; and many great nieces and nephews.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Timothy William Johnson, Michael Claude Johnson (Theresa); and sister: Mary Johnson Simandl.
A memorial service and burial will take place in Lexington, KY and will be shared at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bobby's honor to Haven House, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901.
