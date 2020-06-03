Elkton, MD (21921)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High near 90F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.