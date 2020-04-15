Robert A. Sloan "Bobby"

  • 0

PERRYVILLE — Robert A. Sloan, born September 8, 1950, passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2019.

He was born in Wilmington, Delaware, the son of Mercer and Laura Sloan of West Grove, Pennsylvania.

Bobby’s love was horses. He rode, jumped, showed and raced. Bobby also owned and operated Robert A. Sloan Horse Transport out of Cochranville, Pennsylvania.

Bobby also loved sailing his boat “Child of the Wind”, with his Jack Russel side kick, Etta James.

Survivors include his wife, Oksana Demchenko; his son Andrey Sloan; his brother, William Sloan of Delaware; and his sister, Mary Bradley, of North East, Maryland.

Final resting place, Union Cemetery, Kirkwood, Pennsylvania.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Sloan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Newsletters