CHARLESTOWN, MD — Rick W. Laird of Charlestown, MD, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer after months of fighting with his wife by his side on Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 28, 2022.
A Lifelong resident of Cecil County. He was born in Elkton on July 8, 1956, a son of George and Shirley Laird of North East. He was preceded in death by his brothers Kenneth Wade Laird who died in 2009 and Larry A. Laird who died in 1979.
In addition to his devoted wife Resa Laird of Charlestown, and his parents, he is survived by his children Justin Laird and wife Stephania, Jade Laird and fiancé Chris, and Brande Bordeaux and husband Billy along with six grandchildren, Tyler, Traith, Garrett, Addison, McKenzie and Kaden. His brother Robert S. Laird and his wife Barbara, Terry G. Laird and his wife Theresa, sister Vicki Warfield and her husband Robert, and brother Michael Laird and his wife Donna, as well as numerous and loved nieces and nephews.
Rick will be remembered with a memorial service on Saturday, June 4, at 1 p.m., in the historic Principio United Methodist Church, 1511 Principio Furnace Road, Perryville.
