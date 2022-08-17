ELKTON — Rick Poore, 67 of Elkton, MD passed away on August 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at home.
Rick was born on June 21, 1955, son of the late Kenneth C. and Marion Lockwood Poore. He was raised in Earleville and was a graduate of Bohemia Manor High School. He worked as an apprentice with William Moore before he began his 27 year career as an Electrician for Chrysler, retiring in 2008. Rick was an avid golfer, playing at Brantwood, Back Creek and Patriot's Glen Golf Clubs, he also enjoyed playing baseball, softball and boating.
Rick is survived by his wife of 44 years Diane Poore; daughters Shannon Mellott (Josh) and Tiffany Maroudas (Evan); brothers Charlie Poore (Beverly), Ronnie Poore (Margaret) and Donnie Poore (Tammi), a sister Carolyn Pitcher (Bobby McCormick) and 3 grandchildren, Mykalah Mellott, Charlie and Ari Maroudas.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 20 from 11 to 12 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where memorial service will begin at 12 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family is wishing for you to bring a photo of Rick so they can compile a book of photo memories.
