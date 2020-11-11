PORT DEPOSIT — Rick Kreidel, 44 yrs, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born November 3, 1975 in Tampa, FL, he was the son of Kirk and Linda Landers Kreidel of Port Deposit, MD.
Rick was the owner/operator of The Appliance Man, LLC, of Port Deposit, MD. He was a graduate of Perryville High School, an avid hunter, loved gardening, and could fix anything.
Rick is survived by his parents, Kirk and Linda Kreidel; son, Seth Kreidel; fiance, Amy Brown; sister, Kaymarie Kreidel-Aguirre; and nephew, TJ Aguirre.
All services will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
