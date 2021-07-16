ELKTON, MD — Richelle Lynne Hepner, age 48, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021. Born in Wilmington, DE, on November 14, 1972, she was the daughter of Margaret M. “Peggy” McGowan Wojcik, Elkton, MD, and the late Richard D. Wojcik.
Mrs. Hepner was a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service in Talleyville, DE. A devoted wife and mother, she was the biggest fan and cheerleader for her sons at their sporting events. An avid sports fan, Mrs. Hepner enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially Tony Stewart, and cheering for her favorite football team, the Washington Redskins.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband of 19 years, Timothy D. Hepner; sons, Conner Hepner and Daniel Hepner; brother, Dave Wojcik and wife, Caroline, and their children, Stella and Lucy, Lacey, WA; and fur babies, Cindy and Ellie.
Prayer service will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, July 19, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Chesapeake City Little League, P.O. Box 349, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.
