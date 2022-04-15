NORTH EAST — Richard Wayne McMullen, 75 years, of North East, MD, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at home. Born July 4, 1946 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Roland and Virginia Watson McMullen.
Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Army 129th Signal Battalion having served during the Vietnam War. He was a recipient of a Purple Heart, Four Good Conduct Medals, two Army Achievement Medals, and an Army Commendation Medal. He was a member of the Radio Relay Signal Battalion Army Reserves and the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville, MD.
Richard was formerly employed as a Certified Nurse Assistant by the V.A. Hospital of Perry Point, MD.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Ruth Ann McMullen; daughters, Christine Hoderfield and husband, Jeramiah, and Kecia Sexton and husband, Dennis; granddaughter, Alyssa Hoderfield; brothers, Glenn McIntosh (Marsha), Donald Ray Hall, Curt Hall, Sammy Hall, Ernest Hall, and Chet Hall; sisters, Rhonda Hall (Allen), Rita Hall, June Thomas (Chuck), and Shelley Lang (Bubba).
Richard was preceded in death by his grandson, Johnathan Hoderfield; brothers, Zander Lee Hall, Willie Hall, and Mathew Hall; sisters, Ilene Hall and Diane Rion.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, or the Amedisys Hospice Foundation in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services will be held at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery of Annville, PA.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
