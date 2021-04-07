ELKTON — Richard “Rick” Warren Nesbitt, 60 years, Elkton, Md., passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, in the Christiana Hospital of Newark, Del. Born January 27, 1961, in Havre de Grace, Md., he was the son of the late Richard Byrd and Joan Arlene Truslow Nesbitt.
Rick was employed as an Assistant Manager by the Chesapeake House of North East, Md., where he had worked many years and was loved by many. He loved his family, being with his grandchildren, walking in the woods, fishing, or just sitting on the porch.
Rick is survived by his wife, Virginia “Ginger” Irene Nesbitt of Elkton; children, Tiffany Nesbitt (Bryan), Dustin Nesbitt, Deanna Fisher (Devonte); grandchildren, Bubby, Raelynn, Zoey, Clarence, Alillyana, Noah, JeremiahRay, Rex and Bear; sister, Kathi Davis (Dean); sisters-in-law, Lynn Racine (Jim) and Kris Morris (Ken); brothers-in-law, Raymond Webb (Dawn) and Scott Webb (Inna); loving uncle to Brad, Angie, Andrew, Jimmy, Amber, Timmy, Kara, Allie, Catherine; and many great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, April 8, 2021, 6 p.m., at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, Md. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021, 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Bishop Ronald Estep of Christ the King Church of Havre de Grace, will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.
