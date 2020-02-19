RISING SUN, MD — Richard Thomas Unger, Jr. of Rising Sun, MD was surrounded by his loving family when he went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born in Joliet, IL on June 6, 1947 to Richard T. Unger, Sr. and Ellen Mary Ann (Dechanso) Unger.
Richard graduated from Nathan Hall High School in 1965 and went on to earn bachelor’s degree in Business Management in 1969 from the University of Utah, then earning a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 1974. He started his careers with DuPont in Delaware and continued in several business companies such as SAP America, Ernest & Young and AnswerLink.
Richard was an avid reader of history. He enjoyed visiting Gettysburg and other battlefields. Richard collected many history books, model cars, planes and tanks.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Phyllis Wiggins Unger; three sons: Richard T. Unger, III and his wife, Kathy, Robert Unger and Peter Unger and his wife, Rebekah; two daughters: Lindsey Unger Adams and Rachel Unger; fifteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Freedom Church, 51 Colonial Way, Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10 AM. Burial will follow at West Nottingham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard’s honor may be made payable to “Trustees of University of Pennsylvania” for the Abramson Cancer Center Fund and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
