BUCKEYE, AZ — Richard S. “Dick” Lamm, age 75, of Buckeye, AZ, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD, on October 1, 1945, he was the son of the late Stephen and Dorothy Moody Lamm.
Mr. Lamm served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and later in the Army National Guard. He retired from the Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE, as a safety weld inspector. Mr. Lamm was a member of the UAW Local #1183, Newark, and American Legion Cecil Post #15, Elkton. He loved spending time with his family and traveling.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Margaret “Marge” Weimer Lamm; daughters, Traci A. Fockler and husband, Edwin, Perryville, MD, and Kelli L. Strohmaier and husband, Nick, Elkton, MD; and grandchildren, Jared Shepard, Ella Strohmaier, Annika Fockler, and Eva Fockler.
Funeral service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment in Leeds Cemetery, Leeds, MD, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
