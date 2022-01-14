ELKTON, MD — Richard Roy Mahoney, age 64, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Born in Elkton, on March 7, 1957, he was the son of Beverly A. Broadwater, Elkton, and the late Richard H. Mahoney.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, Master Sergeant Mahoney retired as a military police supervisor. He was a member of the Elkton VFW Memorial Post #8175, the American Legion Cecil Post #15, and served in the color guard for New Castle Air Force Air Guard. A once high school football player, he later became an avid softball player, a baseball coach, and highly active with Elkton Little League. He was a Seattle Seahawks, and Philadelphia Phillies fan, a boy scout leader, mentor, involved with the D.A.R.E. Program, and Safetyville.
Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Judith A. Guns Mahoney; children, Nichole "Nikki" Mahoney-Keller (James), Elkton, MD, Richard "Dickie" Mahoney (Stephanie), Bel Air, MD, and Robert "Bobby" Mahoney (Lisa), Belcamp, MD; grandchildren, Nathan, Brooke, Jude, and Sincere; siblings, Michael Mahoney (Lauren), Mark Mahoney (Vivian), and Karen Mahoney Handy (Mike), all of Elkton, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton with visitation beginning at 9:15 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; or to Amedysis Foundation in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
At the request of the family, face masks are required.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.