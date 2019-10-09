RISING SUN, MD — Richard “Dick” Benson Richardson of Rising Sun, MD, age 74, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was born in Rising Sun, MD on October 15, 1944 to the late Herbert C. Richardson, Sr. and Alice Jeanette (Burkins) Richardson.
A military honors for Dick will be held at 11am on Friday, October 18, 2019 at West Nottingham Presbyterian Cemetery, 133 Harrisville Rd., Colora, MD 21917. Afterward, a memorial gather will be held 12pm — 5pm at the American Legion Post 194, 338 E. Main St., Rising Sun, MD 21911. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “Marietta Grevis” to offset funeral expenses, and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To see the full obituary and send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
