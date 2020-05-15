WILMINGTON, DE — Richard Paul “Pop” Lewis, 90, of Wilmington, DE, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Funeral and interment will be private.
Updated: May 15, 2020 @ 1:42 am
