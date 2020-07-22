NORTH EAST — Richard Mason Lacy, 83 of North East, MD, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Chester River Manor, Chestertown, MD.
He was born in Lynchburg, VA on February 10, 1937.
Mr. Lacy retired after working many years as an Independent truck driver, with over 4 million miles accident free. He was a lifetime member of the NRA.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years: Joyce (Momyer) Lacy; son: Keith Franklin Lacy of Culpeper, VA; daughter: Sheila Renee Lacy of Elkton, MD; son: Daryl Wayne Lacy of Altavista, VA; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Mr. Lacy was preceded in death by his mother: Helen (Lacy) Davis.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
