ELKTON, MD — Richard Michael Dowdell, 79, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021. Born in Elkton on June 22, 1941, he was the son of the late James and Adeline Ryan Dowdell.
Mr. Dowdell was a master carpenter and retired from Bay Boat Works in 2011 after 40 years of service. He previously worked for Raymond B. Weed, Sr., Builders. Mr. Dowdell was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. He loved being with his family, his faithful canine companion, and watching General Hospital and westerns on television. Mr. Dowdell enjoyed woodworking and made many items for his family.
Survivors include his daughter, Michele Lorraine Dowdell, Elkton, MD; sisters, Joanne Pryor, Dolores Sholl (Russell), both of Elkton, MD, Patricia Kuzepski (Bob), Newark, DE, and Betty Wilson (Amos), Elkton, MD: and sister- in-law, Elizabeth Jean Dowdell, Oregon.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Dowdell was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Marion Lorraine Dowdell; and siblings, James Dowdell, Jr., Mary Jane Quay, Dorothy Racine, Theresa Dowdell, and Deborah Dowdell.
A Prayer Service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
Please omit flowers. Contributions in Mr. Dowdell’s memory may be made payable to American Heart Association, or to Cecil County Community Services Foundation—Cecil County Animal Services, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
