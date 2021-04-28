NEWARK, DE — Richard Lee “Dickie” Palmer, Sr., 77, of Newark, DE, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 16, 2021. Born in Princeton, WV on October 4, 1943, he was the son of the late Guy and Agnes Collins Palmer.
Mr. Palmer was an assembler with Chrysler Corp., Newark DE for 37 years and then in the Sherwin Williams automotive paint department. He enjoyed spending time with his family as well as fishing, camping and watching westerns on television. He was an avid Star Wars fan and quite the practical joker.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Dorothy Fisher Palmer; son, Richard “Chapel” Palmer, Jr. and wife, Kimmy, Newark, DE; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Palmer was preceded in death by siblings, Jack Palmer, Peggy Moore and Jerry Palmer.
Memorial service will be held at 10 AM Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921 with visitation from 9 AM until 10 AM, Saturday. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elkton Presbyterian Church at the above address.
