PYLESVILLE — Rick Leister, age 60, formally of Conowingo MD; passed away peacefully on February 6, 2021 at the home of his dear friend Chuck, after his long and heroic battle with cancer.
Rick was a long-term employee of Terumo Medical before moving Pylesville to be with his Mother and Father. Rick liked to keep busy with this “Rickie Rigs” as he called them when he was not working. Rick was adept at fixing things and had an intuitive mind to see how things worked. You could always find him tinkering away with anything mechanical, always looking for ways to make life easier for those around him.
He will be sorely missed and survived by his his mother Gladys Leister, his daughter Linda Leister-Sheffield, his son Richard James Leister Jr., his brother Stanley Leister Jr and Wife of.
He was preceded by his wife Palma Ann Leister, and his father Stanley Eugene Leister Sr.
A private celebration of life will be held for family and close friends in lieu of a service, Saturday May 1st at 6:30pm at the family home. For those interested in attending, the address is 703 St. Mary’s Rd, Pylesville MD, 21132
Condolences can be sent to: Linda Leister-Sheffield; 3964 Bel Pre Rd, Apt #1 Silver Spring MD, 20906
