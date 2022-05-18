ELKTON, MD — Richard Heinrich James Ritter, age 68, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022. Born in Camp Carson, CO, on June 3, 1953, he was the son of the late Friedhilde Schumacher Ritter, and the late Billie Ritter.
Mr. Ritter retired after 50 years of working in the construction industry as a sprinkler fitter. Woodworking was his craft, and he loved to design, build, and refinish everything from furniture to pictures frames and boxes. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, a member of Elkton Jaycees, and former member of Elkton Youth Football, Mr. Ritter enjoyed playing golf and going fishing. Over the last few years, he cherished the time that he spent with his wife, Cheryl, at their summer home in Dagsboro, DE, where he always found peace and serenity taking leisurely rides on his golf cart.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Cheryl Ritter; sons, Brian Ritter (Pamela), and Joshua Ritter (Brielle), both of Elkton, MD; siblings, Wilfried "Bill" Ritter, Gibsonville, NC, and Rebecca Leonard, Oklahoma City, OK; grandchildren, Austin Ritter, Melissa Abe, and Taylor Abe; 2 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ritter was preceded in death by his siblings, Jimmy and Ruthie Ritter, Brigitte Karashin Powell, and Edith Nahm.
