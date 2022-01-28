COLORA, MD — Richard "Dick" Curtis Gambill, age 89 of Colora, MD Passed away peacefully at his home on January 18, 2022. Born in Rising Sun, MD on February 14,1932 to the late James Curtis and Amanda Brooks Gambill, he was the last of their 12 children to pass away.
In his early career, Dick worked as electronic technician on the ENIAC, which was the first computer developed. In the 1970's he set up a display of the ENIAC in the Smithsonian. He then served as the calibration coordinator for the Ballistic Research Laboratory on Aberdeen Proving Ground, retiring after 35 years of Federal Service. He was a long-time member of Janes United Methodist Church in Rising Sun, MD. You could often find him out boating and camping with friends and family or cheering on his favorite football team The Baltimore Ravens. Above all Dick was a devoted father and husband to his wife of 68 years, Margaret.
Dick is survived by his wife, Margaret Wilson Gambill and son Richard "Rick" Keith Gambill; his three very special girls: Madeline, Olivia and Rebecca Sprinkle; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Donations in Dick's memory can be made to Janes United Methodist Church in Rising Sun, MD, sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
