ELKTON — Richard Douglas Permenter, 72, a lifetime resident of Elkton, MD, passed away at home on September 2, 2023. Born in Elkton on April 28, 1951, he was the son of the late Herman and Lena Susan McClund Permenter.
Having attended Elkton High School, Mr. Permenter was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam era from 1970-1975. He retired from Chrysler Corporation after 30 years as a welder/B.I.W. He was the owner of Rick's Taxidermy. He loved the outdoors where he was always doing something. He was also an avid sports fan. As he got older he liked to watch old movies and listen to country music.
A beloved husband, father, brother, son, grandfather, and great-grandfather, survivors include his wife of 25 years, Shelia Pennington Permenter; his children Deborah Permenter-Maitland (Robert) of McKenney, VA; siblings, Violet Riddle, Delvin Permenter, both of Elkton, and Karen "Hilda" Calvert, Myrtle Beach, SC; five grandchildren, including his baby, Peanut, and five great-children.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Herchel Permenter.
Funeral service will be held 11a.m., Thursday, September 7, at Faith Southern Baptist Church, 2494 Singerly Road, Elkton, 21921, with visitation at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
