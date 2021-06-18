ELKTON, MD — Richard Dale Lemen, 86, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Born in Baltimore, MD on January 29, 1935, he was the son of the late John Randolph and Ruth Burgess Lemen.
A U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam era, Mr. Lemen was a 1952 graduate of Baltimore City College, 1956 graduate of Lafayette College, earned his MBA in 1959 from Cornell University and received a law degree from the University of Baltimore in 1967. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity.
Mr. Lemen had served on the Board of Directors of the Cecil County YMCA, was a member of Elkton Kiwanis Club and Cecil County Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees). He had worked at Harford Walk-In Refrigeration System and it’s successors, Hazelton Systems, Harford Systems, Harford Duracool from which he retired as General Manager in 2007. Following retirement, he became CEO at Delco Modular Concepts representing Crown Tonka Structures. He was a vestry member at Trinity Episcopal Church, Elkton.
Survivors include his children, Jane Lemen Bach and John Richard Lemen (Michele), both of Elkton; grandchildren, Jennifer Dale Taylor (Anthony), Elizabeth Anne Bach (Jake), Lauren Abigail Lemen and Erica Ruth Lemen.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Lemen was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Henrietta Stenger Lemen.
Visitation will be held from 9 AM until 11 AM, Monday, June 21, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM, Monday, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 105 North Bridge Street, Elkton with private interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cancer Center at Christiana Care-Union Hospital or Trinity Episcopal Church c/o of the funeral home at the above address.
