NORTH EAST — Richard Clinton “Reds” Benjamin, Jr., 65 of North East, Md., passed away after a battle with cancer on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County, he was born in Elkton on May 8, 1955, the son of the late Richard Clinton and Helen Marie (Moore) Benjamin.
Reds retired from Amtrak where he had worked for many years as an electrician.
He enjoyed the outdoors, especially crabbing, fishing, boating and hunting with his best friend, John Horney. He also enjoyed playing pool. His constant companion was his beloved dog, Bart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son: Anthony Ruley.
Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years: Mary “Janie” Benjamin; a son: Mark Walls of North East, MD; two grandchildren: Anthony Ruley II (Felicia) and Tiffany Sadler (Corey); four great grandchildren: Anthony Ruley III, Cayden Ruley, Audrey Sadler, Chase Sadler; and four siblings: Billy, Paula, Donna and Dale.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.