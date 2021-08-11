WARWICK — Richard "Rick" Charles Warden, Sr., age 59 of Warwick, MD passed away on July 31, 2021. He was born on September 7, 1961 to the late Henry Julius Warden and Norma Jane Neish (Mumford).
Rick was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard and body shop production manager at Carman Ford. He was an avid traveler, especially long distance on his Harley. Rick enjoyed classic rock music and country. Some of his hobbies included gardening and crabbing. Rick was also a member of AIHC club.
Rick is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Elva J. Warden (Startt); daughter, Angelia Marie Warden; son, Richard "Chad" Warden, Jr.; brother, Robert William Warden; brother, James Joseph Warden; sister, Pamela Stephens; sister, Sheryl Jensen; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Rick is preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Henry Warden.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
