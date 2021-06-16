BEL AIR — Richard C. Haiber, age 78, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on June 9, 2021 at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, Maryland. Born in Bayonne, New Jersey, he was the son of Raymond and Anne (Kane) Haiber. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and worked as a CPA in banking. He was a member of American Legion of Harford County- Bel Air Post #39 and Past Member of the North East Lions Club. He enjoyed playing golf and just recently learned to play the Ukulele.
Richard is survived by his wife Evelyn Haiber; sons, Scott Richard Haiber (Jayne), Christian Richard Haiber (Deena) and Rory Richard Haiber (Julie); grandchildren, Katrina, Margaux, Owen, Andrew, Gillian, Claire and Hazel; and sisters, Dolores and Carol.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond and Donald.
Services were held at St. Mary Magdalen Mission, Bel Air, MD on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD, 21220.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.