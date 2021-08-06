NORTH EAST — Richard Andrew Reynolds, 84 passed away on August 4, 2021 surrounded by his family.
He was born to the late George M. and Viola (Biddle) Reynolds on November 26th, 1936 in North East MD, where he remained his entire life.
He worked at Thiokol for 43 years, retiring in 1999 to enjoy his hobbies.
He was a coach and manager for North East Little League for many years, a baseball card collector, enjoyed trains, golfing, and bowling and loved working on cars. He also enjoyed singing, being outside, traveling and most importantly spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his wife Alice Reynolds, his parents George and Viola Reynolds, and his siblings George, Mary Lee, Raymond, and Connie.
He is survived by his children Joan (Al), Donna (Michael) and Brian (Christine), 5 grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters, and his sister Carol Jamison.
Funeral service will be held Monday, August 9, 2021 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers please make donations on behalf of Richard, to North East Little League, in care of the funeral home.
