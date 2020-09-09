RISING SUN, MD — Richard Andrew Hawkins, II, 35, Rising Sun, MD passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD on November 21, 1984, he was the son of Richard A. Hawkins, Port Deposit, MD and Michelle Renae Dalton, Rising Sun, MD.
He enjoyed playing video games, reading and time spent with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hawkins is survived by his paternal grandmother, Phyllis Steward; maternal great grandmother, Ruth Clutter, and siblings, Terri Nichols, Cody, Luke and Marissa Hawkins.
Visitation will be held 11 AM until 12:30 PM, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM at Rose Bank Cemetery, Calvert MD.
Flowers are welcome but contributions may be made to the funeral home at the above address.
