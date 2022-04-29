ELKTON, MD — Richard Allen "Maverick" Rash, age 78, of Elkton, MD, formerly of Landenberg, PA, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022. Born in Chester County, PA, on August 19, 1943, he was the son of the late Cecil and Florence Greer Rash.
A 1963 graduate of Avon Grove High School, Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most of all, the game of golf. During his lifetime he was employed by various companies such as Acme Markets, Chrysler Corporation, and Toyota. He worked in plumbing, as a tractor trailer driver, a warehouse forklift operator, and lastly an auto parts delivery driver.
Survivors include his children with Ann Rash, Lisa and her 2 children, Kaitlin and Melissa, North East, MD; Stephanie and her 2 children, Brittney and Justin, Aberdeen, MD; Richard Rash, Jr., and his 2 children, Richard, III and Morgan; and Kimberly, all of Rising Sun, MD; brothers, Cecil, Summerville, SC, William "Bill" (Shirley), Wilmington, DE, and Gary (Jill), Hickory, NC; and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his step-children with his loving companion of 29 years, Rosemary Potter, Karen and her 2 children, Jacob and Nathaniel; and Tracey and her 2 children, DJ and Kayla; and 2 step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Rash was preceded in death by 2 grandsons.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Kemblesville Methodist Cemetery, Landenberg, PA. Face masks required.
