ELKTON — Richard “Dick” A. Banks, Sr., age 70, of Elkton, MD, passed away December 10, 2020.
He was born on Feb 17, 1950, to Malin and Mary Jane Banks in Elkton Maryland. He was married to Donna McCambridge who he loved and adored.
Dick retired after 34 years of service at PathMark and loved working at Elk Lanes until his passing. He loved the Eagles, Orioles, Bowling and Fishing. He was also an avid sportscard collector.
Dick is survived by his wife, brother, sisters, sons, daughters, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; many friends and relatives. Dickie will be deeply missed and loved forever.
Services will be held privately.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.