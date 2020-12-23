RISING SUN, MD — Richard Arlen Speakman, Jr., age 66, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 20, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD, on February 10, 1954, he was the son of Georgia W. Crouse Jones, Newark, DE, and the late Richard A. Speakman.
Mr. Speakman was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who was kind and compassionate. Always willing to lend a helping hand, he was a problem solver with the ability to stay calm regardless of the situation. Mr. Speakman enjoyed camping, fishing, and was an avid outdoorsman. He will forever be remembered by his family and friends as a loving father and a great friend. Mr. Speakman had worked as a senior bio-chemist at Siemans Medical Products, Glasgow, DE.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his best friend and wife of 31 years, Natalie Fox Speakman; children, Richard A. Speakman, III, Delmar, MD, Aspyn F. Speakman, Hebron, MD, Michael A. Speakman, Oyama, Japan, and Kelsey A. Speakman, Rising Sun, MD; grandsons, Colton and Michael Speakman, Jr.; and sisters, Sharri L. Borowski, Bear, DE, and Laurie A. Jones, Newark, DE.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 Noon, Monday, December 28, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Graveside service will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, 33 Elk Mills Road, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
