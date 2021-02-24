ELKTON — Richard A. Sanders, 66 of Elkton, MD passed away on February 18, 2021 at Calver Manor Health Care, Rising Sun, MD.
Richard was born on September 1, 1954, son of the late Ruben Sanders and Lillian Ellen Poore.
He was a lifetime resident of Cecil County where he worked in construction for 40 years with many companies including Cecil and Betts Construction, until having a stroke. Richard enjoyed watching TV, football and NASCAR.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a brother John Wesley Sanders, Sr.
Richard is survived by his wife of 26 years and best friend of 33 years, Gail Benson Sanders; a brother William Clifton Sanders, Sr. (Barb); 3 half-sisters, Evelyn, Jane and Doris; a special niece he called on Sunday’s, Sarah Sanders and several other nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes there will be no service.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
