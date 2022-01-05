ELKTON — Rhoda Pauline Harvey, 75 yrs, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 in the Resorts of Chester River Manor in Chestertown, MD. Born February 15, 1946 in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Virginia Parsons Riale.
Rhoda is survived by her daughters, Frances Harrell and husband, Brad, and Kimberly Schneider and husband, Eric; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers, Stanley "Spike" Riale and Billy W. Riale, Sr; sisters, Delores Riale Reil and Evelyn Jones.
In addition to her parents, Rhoda was preceded in death by her son, Brian Branhan; brothers, Wesley Riale and Harold Riale, Sr; sister, Anita Blackburn; and grandson, Michael Norman Green, Jr.
A visitation has been scheduled for Saturday, January 8, 2022, 1 PM until 3 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.