ELKTON — Rhoda Ann Welch age 73 of Elkton, MD passed away on April 13, 2022. She was born in Ephrata, PA on September 23, 1948 to the late Sylvester Patterson, and Alice (Ream) Patterson.
Rhoda worked as a caregiver in mental health, at Bayside Community Network for 33 years. She loved her job and retired in 2014. Rhoda loved camping in both tents and campers. It was a family tradition to go camping in Pennsylvania and Cape May, New Jersey.
Rhoda is survived by her children: Mike Welch and Eric Welch (Kathy); grandchildren: Thomas Welch (Christina), Erica Welch, Shaun Veasey, Taylor Devonshire (Frank), and Brandon Veasey; great grandchildren: Savea Kachnovitz and Parker Devonshire; sister: Arlene Fitzwater; and brother: Richard Patterson.
Rhoda is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Welch; and son, George “Tommy” Welch.
A celebration of Rhoda’s life will be held on Monday, April 18th 2022 at 11:00am at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 East Main Street Elkton, MD 21921, where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00 am Burial will follow at Sharp’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “Bayside Community Network” and sent in care of the funeral home. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rtfoard.com
