ELKTON, MD — Rhea Putt Bell, age 83, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021. Born in Olean, New York on September 22, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Dorothea Smith Putt.
Mrs. Bell was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, needlepoint, puzzles, and painting.
Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, Harry W. Bell, Sr.; children, Harry W. Bell, Jr., Donna Marie Hayes, Karyn Riddle, and David W. Bell, all of Elkton, MD; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, please consider having a memorial tree planted by visiting the website www.alivingtribute.org.
