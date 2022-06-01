RISING SUN — Rev. Perry O. Grose, Jr., 72 of Rising Sun, MD, died Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born in Bluefield, WV, on November 4, 1949, he was the son of the late Perry O., Sr. and Ethel (Morris) Grose.
He pastored the Harvest Pentecostal Church, Bay View, MD. for 36 years.
He also owned and operated Grose Construction, Inc. for 30 years before his retirement.
Survived by his wife: Janice (Searfino) Grose and two daughters: Kimberly D. Brockmeyer (Michael) of North East, MD and Amy M. Mazurkiewicz (Ed) of Elkton, MD. Three sisters: Bonnie Whiteford of Darlington, MD, June Rutherford of Street, MD and Joyce Meadows of Conowingo, MD; brother: Johnny Grose of Joppa, MD. Also survived by five grandchildren: Brandon Brockmeyer, Christian Brockmeyer, Aaron Brockmeyer, Kily Chapman, Caleb McDonal: and six great-grandchildren: Levi, Blake, Brylee, Ian, Brynn and Arlo Brockmeyer.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sisters Janice Gray and Carol Ann Copenhaver.
Viewing will be held on Monday, May 30, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. 21901
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11:00 am at Harvest Pentecostal Church, 340 Old Bayview Road, North East, MD. There will be a visitation one hour before the service at the church.
Interment will follow services at Bible Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD. 21911
