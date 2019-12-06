ELKTON — Retha D. Simmons, age 89, of Elkton, MD passed away on December 1, 2019. She was born in West Jefferson, NC on May 17, 1930 to the late Allie Osborne.
Retha enjoyed her nursing career many years ago. She was a musician who played guitar and loved to sing. Retha was a member of the Elkton Church of God, as a part of being a church member she would go to nursing homes and sing. During her free time, she enjoyed reading a good book, newspapers, and the Bible.
Retha is survived by her son, Jack W. Simmons and his wife, Cecelia of Elkton, MD; daughter, Rosemary Lynn Simmons-Gilbert of Elkton, MD; Reatha D. Campbell and her husband, Kenneth of Elkton, MD; five grandchildren: Danny Tyree, Jr., Denna Harper, Jimmy Gilbert lll, Randy Gilbert, and Noah Charles Campbell; nine step-grandchildren: Craig P. Rose, Tommy E. Rose, Jr.,David M. Rose, Steven W. Rose, Karen C. Colvin, Kenneth A. Rose, and Carla M. Alkanowski; five great-grandchildren: Danny Tyree lll, Briana Tyree, Matthew Harper, Kourtney Lynn Campbell, Samuel Stanley, and nineteen step-great grandchildren. In addition to her mother, Retha is preceded in death by her son, Dwight Steven Simmons.
A celebration of Retha’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 12, 2019 At R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends may begin visiting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “Elkton Church of God” and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.