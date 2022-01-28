ST. GEORGES, DE — Renee Francois Maxwell, age 99 of St. Georges, DE passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022. Born on May 12, 1922, in Autun, France to the late Jean Marie Goujon and Elizabeth Jeanne Goujon (Bernay).
A war bride who met her husband during WWII, Renee came to the United States on May 3,1946. She was a published author writing a book titled "A Curse Called War: Chronicle of The Years 1940-1946". In addition to being a writer she was a seamstress, artist, played the piano, organ and spoke 5 different languages. In her spare time Renee enjoyed planting flowers in her garden.
Renee is survived by her children: Marie Betton (Robert), Col. Frederick Maxwell (Lila), George Maxwell (Vicki), Christine Kosior (Brian) and Michelle Foraker; two sisters' Elisabeth Forst, who resides in France and Genevieve Glatt, who resides in England :16 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents Renee was preceded in death by her husband, Fred D. Maxwell and their daughter, Yvonne Cook (Les); as well as three sisters': Andre Riffle, Marie-Therese Jomain and Raymonde Goujon all who were from France.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 1:00 pm. A visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 301 Locke Street, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. Burial will follow in the St. Rosa of Lima cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family ask to send a donation in Renee's memory to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church or Forgotten Cats, 711 Main Street, Trainer PA 19061. Donations can be sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
